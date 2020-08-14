FIR lodged against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed

The Qabool controversy continues.

An FIR has been lodged on Thursday against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed on account of filming the singer’s latest music video 'Qabool' at Wazir Khan Mosque.

The case has been filed under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Lahore's Akbari police station on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor.

The report states that the religious sentiments of the public have been hurt and calls for strict action to be taken against the mosque authorities.

Previosuly, Saeed and Qamar faced immense criticism for shooting a ‘dance’ sequence at Wazir Khan mosque. According to people, a mosque is a holy place that is not meant for shooting music videos.

Consequently, Saeed issued a public apology on behalf of himself, actor Saba Qamar and the whole team of ‘Qabool’ regarding the controversy.

He took to Instagram to post a lengthy video in which he clears out all the misunderstandings about the ongoing fiasco.

