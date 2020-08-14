Momina Mustehsan, Muneeb Butt call out Kangana Ranaut for spreading 'regional hatred'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the queen of controversy. Her scandalous statements and anti-Pakistan stance are nothing new to the world.

As the actress fights her so-called war against the 'Bollywood mafia', she continues to unnecessarily drag Pakistan to validate her arguments.

In her recent Tweet, Kangana labels Pakistanis as ‘pimps’ and accuses them of spreading ‘religious hatred’ in India.

But, her response did not sit well with Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan as she fearlessly called out Kangana for propagating regional enmity.

“Why does Pakistan get dragged into all your arguments?” Mustehsan asks.

Why does Pakistan get dragged into all ur arguments?🤦🏻‍♀️ It serves no purpose, but takes away frm ur mission to rightly get justice for SSR, fight nepotism, ur own internal state politics & curb religious hatred & prejudice. Justice cant be achieved by propagating regional hatred🙏🏼 https://t.co/vI4VkvalgW — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) August 13, 2020

“It serves no purpose but takes away from your mission to rightly get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, fight nepotism, your own internal state politics and curb religious hatred and prejudice. Justice cannot be served by propagating regional hatred,” concludes the Coke Studio singer.

Besides Momina, actor Muneeb Butt also slammed the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor for her unwarranted hostility towards Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/muneeb_butt9/status/1293937337991299072?s=20

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!