Strong Earthquake strikes Tibet, kills over 30: scores injured

LHASA – A tragic Earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale rocked Tibet, close to the Nepalese border, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 32 people.

Reports in international media said several states in India, including Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal were jolted causing widespread among residents.

The earthquake was reported at 6:35 am local time. In the wake of the initial shock, two aftershocks followed—a magnitude 4.7 quake at 7:02 am and a magnitude 4.9 quake shortly thereafter at 7:07 am.

The strong quake comes amid collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates in this geologically volatile region.

People quickly evacuated their homes as the tremors rocked the area. Fortunately, officials have reported no significant damage to property as a result of the earthquake.

Authorities are working to determine the full extent of the impact and provide necessary support to those affectedh while the region remains on alert for any further seismic activity.

More Updates to follow…