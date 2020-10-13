I’m happy that ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul' became such a hit: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Share
Not long ago, the Prime minister of Pakistan praised the Turkish television series called Dirilis: Ertugrul. He had shared how Ertugrul became one of the most widely watched series without showcasing any obscenity.
Here’s another admirer of the show who shares the exact same sentiments as our PM.
In a recent interview with a London-based publication, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi shared his stance on the drama.
Hamza Ali Abbasi Interview Latest 2020 Teaser Promo - In Dialogue with Ahsan Zaman - PAK5 NEWS
The ‘Alif’ star is pleased to see that the series became an epic hit without featuring any inappropriate content or item numbers.
"I'm just happy something became such a hit without an item number in it,” he said.
Ertuğrul has taken Pakistan by storm and the love for it continues to grow everyday.
Earlier this month, the show earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best dramatic work to date.
The drama has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values as it depicts how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Empire.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- India expressed desire for talks, reveals Pakistan’s NSA Moeed ...06:09 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran to inaugurate Tiger Forces portal this week05:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- British police “aware” as Nawaz Sharif breaks ‘Rule of Six’04:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Apple unveils its iPhone 12 series today: What to expect?03:54 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- I’m happy that ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul' became such a hit: Hamza Ali ...03:39 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
- Listening to Malala’s story left me teary-eyed: Twinkle Khanna02:12 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan’s social media sensation Nimra Ali gets a bridal makeover11:47 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020