Pakistan turns down Kabul’s allegations of hosting Daesh Camps

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan rejected allegations made by Afghanistan of Daesh Support as Taliban led government came up with baseless and fabricated claims to cover TTP safe havens across the border.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif firmly rejected accusations made by Acting Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who claimed that Islamabad is training Daesh militants.

In a statement, Afghan minister alleged that ISIS operates training camps in Pakistan, where militants prepare for subversive activities targeting Afghanistan. Responding to these serious allegations, Khawaja Asif suggested that the Afghan government was attempting to shift blame for its own internal issues.

He pointed out that Kabul continues to be a major hub for IS-Khorasan recruitment and activities in 2024, urging the interim Afghan authorities to take decisive action to dismantle terrorist networks within their borders.

Afghanistan is not fulfilling its commitments to international community by harboring TTP, Khawaja said, urging Afghan interim government to complete promises.

Islamaabd repeatedly raised concerns over Afghanistan’s support for militant groups responsible for cross-border attacks. Recently, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan targeting militant hideouts, a move condemned by the Afghan defense ministry as an act of “clear aggression.”