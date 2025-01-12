New Charges for Green Solar System Meters announced by LESCO; full details inside

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has introduced new charges for bi-directional meters used for solar systems. A notification shared by electric supply company said the price of bi-directional meters has been set at Rs43,000, with an additional Rs3,000 for installation charges.

Consumers have been instructed to deposit the meter price and installation charges through demand notices at the relevant bank. Materials Management Department has sent circular to all offices about installation of solar net metering.

In previous months, there had been deadlock regarding solar system connections, which has now been resolved through the notification and circular issued by LESCO. Additionally, a notification has been issued stating that no further No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be issued for solar system connections in the future.