Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

New Charges for Green Solar System Meters announced by LESCO; full details inside

New Charges For Green Solar System Meters Announced By Lesco Full Details Inside

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has introduced new charges for bi-directional meters used for solar systems. A notification shared by electric supply company said the price of bi-directional meters has been set at Rs43,000, with an additional Rs3,000 for installation charges.

Consumers have been instructed to deposit the meter price and installation charges through demand notices at the relevant bank. Materials Management Department has sent circular to all offices about installation of solar net metering.

In previous months, there had been deadlock regarding solar system connections, which has now been resolved through the notification and circular issued by LESCO. Additionally, a notification has been issued stating that no further No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be issued for solar system connections in the future.

In 2024, LESCO restricted issuing green meters in solar systems and mandated the installation of Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters instead. The switch to AMI meters aims to resolve issues like overbilling and electricity theft.

NEPRA, in sites recent update, revealed that energy production capacity of pending solar net metering applications was previously miscalculated by a factor of 1,000. As of now, there are 4,742 pending applications with a total capacity of 58,822 MW, which exceeds the country’s total power generation capacity of 46,000 MW.

The surge in applications is driven by high electricity costs, with significant backlogs at companies and delays are mainly due to high buy-back rates in the net metering system, and NEPRA called for a review of the tariff structure to resolve the issue.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 12 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search