PM Imran directs reformation in energy, petroleum sectors
ISLAMABAD – Aiming to put less burden on common man, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to devise an emergency strategy to ensure that process of reformation system in the energy and petroleum sectors.
While presiding over a meeting to review the measures taken for improving the efficiency of the state-owned institutions the premier ordered to devise action plan against people involved in electricity and gas theft.
The Prime Minister said the present government, despite inheriting the grave administrative and financial challenges in the energy sector, has been striving from the very first day to save the masses from the burden of these problems.
Imran Khan also called for running an awareness campaign so that not only the people could be taken into confidence about measures being taken by the government to address the energy issues.
