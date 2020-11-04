Pakistan Army to ensure protection, security of people along LoC: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army would continue to ensure protection and security of people along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

During his visit to Rawalpindi Corps Headquarters, the top military commander was given comprehensive briefing on prevalent situation along LoC and operational preparedness of the formations, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS appreciated resilience of Kashmiri population who were being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LoC.

He was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in that regard.