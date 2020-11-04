Pakistan Army to ensure protection, security of people along LoC: COAS Bajwa
Web Desk
08:53 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Pakistan Army to ensure protection, security of people along LoC: COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army would continue to ensure protection and security of people along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

During his visit to Rawalpindi Corps Headquarters, the top military commander was given comprehensive briefing on prevalent situation along LoC and operational preparedness of the formations, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS appreciated resilience of Kashmiri population who were being deliberately targeted by Indian Army on both sides of the LoC.

He was also briefed on the developmental work being undertaken in Rawalpindi Cantonment.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the progress and appreciated the civil administration in that regard.

More From This Category
Security guard kills bank manager over alleged ...
10:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Stolen antiquities recovered in US handed back to ...
08:58 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Pakistan Army to ensure protection, security of ...
08:53 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Ex-aide of Sindh CM survives assassination bid
08:24 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Pakistan ‘looks forward to working with whoever ...
08:08 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Top Bosnian leader calls for HR protection in ...
07:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood just released a remake of Junoon's 'Sayonee' and Pakistanis are furious
03:08 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr