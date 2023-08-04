Search

Why is National Aerospace Science and Technology Park important for Pakistan? Here is all you need to know

Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), which is a joint venture of the government, international companies and the private sector.

Speaking at a ceremony here, he appreciated the leadership of the Pakistan Air Force for initiating the project. He said the project augured well for activities related to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Chief Executive Officer of NASTP Air Commodore Dr Liaquatullah told the participants that the Pakistan Air Force had achieved numerous successes in the field of aerospace technology. He said the institution had established research and development centers for the capacity building of new generation. “This is a project of national and strategic importance and will provide ecosystems besides providing multifaceted benefits,” he said.

He said the project had been completed in a record time and would prove to be a milestone for country’s self-reliance in aerospace technology.

The project consists of three campuses with the first one housing private sector companies, second one featuring cyber, AI and IT companies and the third one meant for aircraft, space, sensors and Expo center, he added.

The Air Commodore said all of the NASTP had been declared a special zone and would enjoy several key benefits including subsidies, tax/customs duty exemptions, besides acting as platform with great networking opportunities.

The air chief has already ordered launch of the second phase to establish the facilities at city and university levels, he said.

The National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) was an important project of the Aviation City Pakistan and would provide ecosystem of essential elements required to nurture design, research, development and innovation in the aviation, space, IT and cyber domains.

NASTP was a pioneer organisation in Pakistan that was approved by the Government of Pakistan as ‘a project of strategic national importance’ led by the Pakistan Air Force in creating opportunities for joint work between industry, academia and the government, turning it into a technology ecosystem in the country.

