Foreigner detained in Lahore in online loan fraud case

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime team has detained a foreign national in Lahore for planning a major scam via an internet loan application.

Jian Li Yang, who was apprehended in the Gulberg neighbourhood of Lahore, has been named as the mastermind of the fraudulent plan.

Yang, a foreign national, had been working in Pakistan for a startling 10 months, during which time he had gathered a complex network of collaborators, mostly Pakistanis, to help his illegal operations. This information was made public by FIA officers.

Yang's method involved gathering private information via the online loan application and then using that information to blackmail unsuspecting people. His illegal actions not only left the victims in financial hardship but also traumatised emotionally and psychologically.

In order to uncover the entire scope of the fraudulent activities, the FIA is digging further into the ways in which the criminal network operates as the inquiry progresses.