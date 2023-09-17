WATCH — Imran Abbas serenades fans alongside his Indian friend in latest Instagram post

Pakistani actor, Imran Abbas, is taking over the internet with his soulful rendition of a song alongside his “friend” Udaya Vakati — an Indian actress.

After making his Bollywood debut opposite Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D, Abbas is set to grace the screens of Indian Punjabi cinema with his upcoming movie, Jee Ve Sohneya Jee.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat famed actor has kept his millions of diehard fans updated about his latest venture and is often seen sharing BTS pictures from his upcoming rom-com.

In a recent post on Instagram, Abbas shared a video of himself and Vakati singing the famous song Kuchi Kuchi Rakkamma from the Tamil film Bombay.

Abbas revealed that the duo was singing “during the shoot of “JEE VE SOHNEYA JEE” in London,” adding that him and his “friend” sang in “Tamil and Urdu/Hindi one” of their “favourite melodies” by Indian music composer A.R. Rahman.

Abbas' Punjabi flick is scheduled for release on 23rd February 2024. The rom-com boasts a stellar cast featuring Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas in the lead roles.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Aug-2023/imran-abbas-set-to-star-in-first-indian-punjabi-movie?version=amp