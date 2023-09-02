"My Birthday Girl", Tom Holland wishes girlfriend Zendaya on 27th birthday

Having shared their lives for a blissful span of over two years, Tom Holland has amassed a delightful collection of amusing photos featuring his partner, Zendaya. As the perfect birthday surprise, he decided to put these cherished snapshots to good use.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star took to his Instagram Story on a sunny Friday to celebrate Zendaya's 27th birthday, making their fans' hearts skip a beat.
In the first endearing snapshot, Zendaya was captured in full snorkelling gear, her radiant smile shining through her mask as she offered an enthusiastic thumbs-up to the camera. Over this delightful image, the 27-year-old actor penned a heartfelt message, declaring, "My birthday girl," and added a heart-eyes emoji, signifying the depth of his affection.
In a second image that followed, three heart-eye emojis accompanied a candid shot of Zendaya from behind. She was strolling through a serene park, gracefully leading two dogs, her hair dancing in the gentle breeze.
Their love story began on the bustling sets of the Spider-Man film franchise and evolved into a real-life romance that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.
Their journey into each other's lives commenced when they were cast as Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and MJ (Michelle Jones) in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," released in 2017. Although sparks were yet to fly on the big screen, their on-set chemistry was undeniable. It wasn't long before their close friendship blossomed into something deeper, all while they continued to work together in subsequent Spider-Man movies, including "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and the highly anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Throughout their journey, the duo managed to keep their relationship mostly private, leaving fans to speculate about their status.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.26
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Karachi
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Quetta
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Attock
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Multan
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
