"My Birthday Girl", Tom Holland wishes girlfriend Zendaya on 27th birthday

Web Desk 04:58 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
Having shared their lives for a blissful span of over two years, Tom Holland has amassed a delightful collection of amusing photos featuring his partner, Zendaya. As the perfect birthday surprise, he decided to put these cherished snapshots to good use.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star took to his Instagram Story on a sunny Friday to celebrate Zendaya's 27th birthday, making their fans' hearts skip a beat.

In the first endearing snapshot, Zendaya was captured in full snorkelling gear, her radiant smile shining through her mask as she offered an enthusiastic thumbs-up to the camera. Over this delightful image, the 27-year-old actor penned a heartfelt message, declaring, "My birthday girl," and added a heart-eyes emoji, signifying the depth of his affection.

In a second image that followed, three heart-eye emojis accompanied a candid shot of Zendaya from behind. She was strolling through a serene park, gracefully leading two dogs, her hair dancing in the gentle breeze. 

Their love story began on the bustling sets of the Spider-Man film franchise and evolved into a real-life romance that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Their journey into each other's lives commenced when they were cast as Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and MJ (Michelle Jones) in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," released in 2017. Although sparks were yet to fly on the big screen, their on-set chemistry was undeniable. It wasn't long before their close friendship blossomed into something deeper, all while they continued to work together in subsequent Spider-Man movies, including "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and the highly anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Throughout their journey, the duo managed to keep their relationship mostly private, leaving fans to speculate about their status.

