Amna Ilyas takes on the role of Hindu leader 'who stood alongside Jinnah'

In an enthralling second sneak peek shared via aur.digital's Instagram account, Amna Ilyas has left viewers spellbound with her brief yet mesmerizing depiction of Sarojini Naidu, the iconic Indian freedom fighter, poet, and politician.

With a fiercely resolute expression, elegantly draped in a traditional sari complemented by a bindi on her forehead, Ilyas flawlessly embodies the authoritative presence of Naidu, a woman who etched an indelible mark in the annals of history.

The accompanying caption reads, "Sarojini Naidu: The sole Hindu leader who stood alongside Jinnah."

The post proceeds to pose a thought-provoking question: "How well do we truly understand Sarojini Naidu from our side of the border?" This teaser serves as a prelude to an upcoming series titled "Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Stateswoman," which promises to delve into the intricate relationship between two extraordinary women who played pivotal roles in the quest for freedom and nation-building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aur! (@aur.digital)

While Naidu is predominantly remembered as a passionate poet and a fearless activist, the post hints at her intriguing camaraderie with Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, and her role as a mentor to his sister, Fatima Jinnah, both of which remain lesser-known facets of her life.

The post illuminates Naidu's captivating and eccentric personality, which endeared her to students and left an enduring impression. However, it was her political sagacity that truly set her apart from her contemporaries, even challenging formidable figures like Mahatma Gandhi. During the historic Dandi March, when Gandhi hesitated to include women, citing concerns for their safety, Naidu steadfastly advocated for their participation, underlining the imperative of presenting a unified front against British colonial rule.

The caption also alludes to Naidu's profound influence on Fatima Jinnah, describing how the latter admired her political career, fearless outspokenness, and unwavering commitment to truth, even when it courted controversy. The post offers a glimpse into Naidu's multifaceted persona, portraying her as a gentle and affectionate woman behind her public persona. Her poetry, characterized by enigmatic verses, continues to intrigue historians to this day.

Regrettably, the partition of India and Pakistan not only carved physical boundaries but also obscured the narratives of remarkable heroes across the border. The forthcoming series, "Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Stateswoman," aspires to rectify this historical oversight and bring to the forefront the untold stories of these extraordinary women.

In a statement, the creators of the series express their deep honour in portraying a character of Naidu's stature on screen. They declare her to be "a leader, a writer, a woman," encapsulating the essence of a historical figure whose legacy transcends geographical confines.