Maryam Nawaz goes under the knife in Geneva

BERN – PML-N senior vice president, and daughter of former premier Maryam Nawaz Sharif has undergone a successful throat surgery lasting three hours in Switzerland.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the update in a tweet, saying the 49-year-old went through a successful throat surgery and is doing well after the surgical procedure.
Aurangzeb further stated that Maryam thanked the masses and party workers for their wishes and prayers.
الحمداللہ، مسلم لیگ(ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف جینیوا میں گلے کےآپریشن کے بعد خیریت سے ہیں الحمدللّٰہ ۔ آپریشن 3 گھنٹے جاری رہا۔ مریم نواز نے دعا اور نیک تمناؤں کے پیغامات بھیجنے والے عوام اور کارکنان کا شکریہ ادا کیاہے۔— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 6, 2023
Earlier this week, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva, Switzerland from the British capital. The senior party leader will return to her homeland in the second half of this month to assume her new responsibilities as the party’s chief organizer.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,550
|PKR 2,020
