Maryam Nawaz goes under the knife in Geneva

BERN – PML-N senior vice president, and daughter of former premier Maryam Nawaz Sharif has undergone a successful throat surgery lasting three hours in Switzerland.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the update in a tweet, saying the 49-year-old went through a successful throat surgery and is doing well after the surgical procedure.

Aurangzeb further stated that Maryam thanked the masses and party workers for their wishes and prayers.

الحمداللہ، مسلم لیگ(ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف جینیوا میں گلے کےآپریشن کے بعد خیریت سے ہیں الحمدللّٰہ ۔ آپریشن 3 گھنٹے جاری رہا۔ مریم نواز نے دعا اور نیک تمناؤں کے پیغامات بھیجنے والے عوام اور کارکنان کا شکریہ ادا کیاہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 6, 2023

Earlier this week, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz departed for Geneva, Switzerland from the British capital. The senior party leader will return to her homeland in the second half of this month to assume her new responsibilities as the party’s chief organizer.