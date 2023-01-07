Search

Pakistan

PTI locked horns with military in no-trust vote against Imran Khan, Fawad says on BBC’s HARDtalk

Web Desk 09:44 AM | 7 Jan, 2023
PTI locked horns with military in no-trust vote against Imran Khan, Fawad says on BBC’s HARDtalk
ISLAMABAD – Former Information Minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said it was PTI versus the country’s military during the no-confidence motion against party chief Imran Khan.

Speaking in a recent interview on BBC’s famous programme 'Hard Talk', the PTI leader questioned the way a ‘stable government’ led by the ousted premier was toppled last year, saying it is not a secret anymore who controlled and dictate allied parties.

Slamming the establishment for controlling political players, Fawad reiterated political ground to be liberated for statesmen. He also quoted his party chief to accuse former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa of Khan's ouster.

The outspoken politician then linked the current economic crisis with the quick ouster of Imran Khan, recalling the days when Pakistan’s growth rate climbed to 6 percent despite Covid pandemic.

Fawad termed Zardari and Sharifs responsible for trapping Pakistan into a vicious debt cycle when asked about the huge increase in debt that skyrocketed during the PTI regime. We were forced to get funds to return the existing loans taken by the previous government, he added.

He then opposed Stephen Sackur's rant about corruption as the host mentioned that the South Asian country fell by 20 points on the corruption perception index (CPI). Fawad claimed that Imran Khan gave the country one of the cleanest governments since independence.

Imran Khan castigates Gen (r) Bajwa for being ‘mastermind of video leaks’

Commenting on PTI’s frosty ties with Washington, Fawad said PTI never seeks war with the US, calling for cordial ties. He mentioned that no party wants a confrontation with any foreign country.

He said we now look forward to having good relations with the US and hopes the superpower too would like to collaborate with Pakistan's most popular political party.

Imran Khan says Gen Bajwa hired Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him in US

