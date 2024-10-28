Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PCB names Jason Gillespie as Head Coach for Australia Tour

Pcb Names Jason Gillespie As Head Coach For Australia Tour

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced appointing Jason Gillespie as head coach for men’s team during their upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

This new appointment was made officials after resignation of Gary Kirsten, who stepped down after just six months in the role. Kirsten’s departure comes amid escalating tensions between the coaching staff and the PCB, largely due to a recent policy change that removed selection responsibilities from both him and Gillespie.

Mohsin Naqvi led Pakistan Cricket Board shifted the management of team selection to an independent committee, effectively sidelining the coaches from key decisions.

Jason Gillespie earlier openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the new structure, feeling that his role has been reduced to that of a “match-day analyst.” Kirsten was also disappointed with his exclusion from important discussions regarding team selection and captaincy. This discontent was further highlighted when the PCB introduced Mohammad Rizwan as the new limited-overs captain at a recent press conference, where Kirsten was noticeably absent, reportedly not in the country at the time.

As Pakistan prepares for their tour, all eyes will be on Gillespie to navigate the challenges ahead and unite the team during this transitional phase.

Aaqib Javed to succeed Gary Kirsten as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 28 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search