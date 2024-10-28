Pcb Names Jason Gillespie As Head Coach For Australia Tour

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced appointing Jason Gillespie as head coach for men’s team during their upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

This new appointment was made officials after resignation of Gary Kirsten, who stepped down after just six months in the role. Kirsten’s departure comes amid escalating tensions between the coaching staff and the PCB, largely due to a recent policy change that removed selection responsibilities from both him and Gillespie.

Mohsin Naqvi led Pakistan Cricket Board shifted the management of team selection to an independent committee, effectively sidelining the coaches from key decisions.

Jason Gillespie earlier openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the new structure, feeling that his role has been reduced to that of a “match-day analyst.” Kirsten was also disappointed with his exclusion from important discussions regarding team selection and captaincy. This discontent was further highlighted when the PCB introduced Mohammad Rizwan as the new limited-overs captain at a recent press conference, where Kirsten was noticeably absent, reportedly not in the country at the time.

As Pakistan prepares for their tour, all eyes will be on Gillespie to navigate the challenges ahead and unite the team during this transitional phase.