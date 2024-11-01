Us Embassy Delegation Visits Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – A three-member delegation from the US Embassy visited Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

According to reports, the US Embassy delegation was granted consular access to three detained individuals.

The delegation met American citizens detained under the Foreign Act. The meeting, held in the office of the Additional Superintendent, lasted for one hour.

The delegation was given access to American citizens Abid Malik, Siddiqa Saeed, and Alex Plado. The US delegation included Irfan Jan, Mike Murphy, and Raheel Javed.

After the meeting, the delegation departed from Adiala Jail.