After petrol, LPG prices increase in Pakistan for July 2024

05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday approved a slight increase in prices of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of July 2024.

The regulatory authority has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the price of domestic cylinder of 11.8 kilogramme has been increased by Rs1.43 to Rs2,769.66.

The new rates will be applicable in July, which marks the start of the new fiscal year 2024-25. 

Last night, the federal government raised the petrol price in the country by Rs7.45 per litre, increasing it from Rs258.16 to Rs265.61 for the next fortnight (July 1-July 15), citing an "increasing trend in the international market."

According to the notification, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs9.56 to Rs277.45 per litre. The new fuel prices will take effect from July 1.

"The prices of petroleum products have seen an increasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight," the official notification stated.

This price adjustment is the first since the announcement of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 12.

