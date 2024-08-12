Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani Movie 'GUNJAL Entangled' premiered in Saudi Arabia by Pakistan Embassy 

Waqar Wamiq
12:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
Pakistani Movie 'GUNJAL Entangled' premiered in Saudi Arabia by Pakistan Embassy 
Source: File Photo

RIYADH – Pakistani feature film “GUNJAL Entangled” premiered by the Embassy of Pakistan at the cultural palace in the Saudi Capital, Riyadh.

The event saw a significant turnout from the Pakistani community, along with foreign diplomatic officers from various countries. The screening was also graced by the presence of Gunjal’s lead actors, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Amna Ilyas.

Gunjal had an exclusive screening in Saudi Arabia at the Cultural Auditorium of the Diplomatic Quarters. The event was attended by the film’s lead actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, lead actress Amna Ilyas, director Shoaib Sultan, and other notable figures.

“The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia goes beyond mere bilateral ties; it’s a brotherhood. There are numerous sectors where the interests of both nations converge, with culture being a significant area of alignment”, Muazzam Ali, Deputy head of mission at the Pakistan Embassy, mentioned to Daily Pakistan.

Pakistani Head of Chancery Mohsen Saifullah expressed his thoughts on the occasion “We are thrilled to have this film screened in Saudi Arabia. It showcases the vibrant film industry of Pakistan. We see numerous opportunities for more Pak-Saudi collaborations, and there is a lot of enthusiasm among people,” he said.

Ahmed and Amna shared their thoughts at the event, stating, “The movie Gunjal addresses the critical issues of child labor and human rights. Based on true events, it celebrates a hero and portrays a positive and realistic image of Pakistan. We are delighted that the film is being released in Saudi Arabia.”

Director Shoaib Sultan has said that there are 2.8 million Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia, for whom the film will be released in Saudi Cinemas from August 15th.

“Gunjal (Entagled) is a fictional narrative Pakistani feature film loosely inspired by the true events around Pakistani child labour activist Iqbal Masih, who led a movement against child labor in 1990s before his tragic murder. It also depicts the efforts of peoples & Government of Pakistan in eradicating the menace of child labor”, Shoaib Said.

The film is directed by Shoaib Sultan, produced by Nighat Akbar Shah and written by Nirmal Bano and Ali Kazmi.  It features Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, Amna Ilyas and Ahmad Ali Butt in leading roles.

The viewers of the Gunjal screening including the Saudis and foreigners appreciated the movie that talked about the child labor and declared it a significant movie from the Pakistani film maker.

Waqar Wamiq

Lifestyle

02:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

‘My Discovery of God’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi publishes Islamic book

01:18 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani music icon Haniya Aslam passes away at 43

12:44 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani Movie 'GUNJAL Entangled' premiered in Saudi Arabia by ...

10:22 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Fawad Khan's latest track 'Taara/Diamonds' featuring Bilal Ali, Maria ...

09:48 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Cartoon Network Website shuts down as Warner Bros. Discovery shifts ...

09:37 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Mehwish Hayat shares her emotional reaction to Arshad Nadeem's victory

Lifestyle

09:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Mawra Hocane draws criticism over her swimsuit video

08:58 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Zoya Nasir snubs fan over age-shaming remarks

11:49 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Huma Qureshi turns up the heat with new bold pictures

10:35 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

Kiran Malik criticises PM Shehbaz for taking credit of Arshad ...

03:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Mahira Khan’s precious gift from husband stolen

09:27 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

Sarah Khan shines in latest bridal photoshoot

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are details

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: