Pakistani Movie 'GUNJAL Entangled' premiered in Saudi Arabia by Pakistan Embassy 

RIYADH – Pakistani feature film “GUNJAL Entangled” premiered by the Embassy of Pakistan at the cultural palace in the Saudi Capital, Riyadh.

The event saw a significant turnout from the Pakistani community, along with foreign diplomatic officers from various countries. The screening was also graced by the presence of Gunjal’s lead actors, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Amna Ilyas.

Gunjal had an exclusive screening in Saudi Arabia at the Cultural Auditorium of the Diplomatic Quarters. The event was attended by the film’s lead actor Ahmed Ali Akbar, lead actress Amna Ilyas, director Shoaib Sultan, and other notable figures.

“The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia goes beyond mere bilateral ties; it’s a brotherhood. There are numerous sectors where the interests of both nations converge, with culture being a significant area of alignment”, Muazzam Ali, Deputy head of mission at the Pakistan Embassy, mentioned to Daily Pakistan.

Pakistani Head of Chancery Mohsen Saifullah expressed his thoughts on the occasion “We are thrilled to have this film screened in Saudi Arabia. It showcases the vibrant film industry of Pakistan. We see numerous opportunities for more Pak-Saudi collaborations, and there is a lot of enthusiasm among people,” he said.

Ahmed and Amna shared their thoughts at the event, stating, “The movie Gunjal addresses the critical issues of child labor and human rights. Based on true events, it celebrates a hero and portrays a positive and realistic image of Pakistan. We are delighted that the film is being released in Saudi Arabia.”

Director Shoaib Sultan has said that there are 2.8 million Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia, for whom the film will be released in Saudi Cinemas from August 15th.

“Gunjal (Entagled) is a fictional narrative Pakistani feature film loosely inspired by the true events around Pakistani child labour activist Iqbal Masih, who led a movement against child labor in 1990s before his tragic murder. It also depicts the efforts of peoples & Government of Pakistan in eradicating the menace of child labor”, Shoaib Said.

The film is directed by Shoaib Sultan, produced by Nighat Akbar Shah and written by Nirmal Bano and Ali Kazmi. It features Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, Amna Ilyas and Ahmad Ali Butt in leading roles.

The viewers of the Gunjal screening including the Saudis and foreigners appreciated the movie that talked about the child labor and declared it a significant movie from the Pakistani film maker.