Search

Immigration

Citizens from Turkey to get free visas for visiting Pakistan, confirms minister

Web Desk
02:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
Citizens from Turkey to get free visas for visiting Pakistan, confirms minister

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has confirmed granting free visas to citizens from Turkey as efforts to promote tourism are being ramped up in the country.

In this regard, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that free of cost online visa facility will be available to Turkish nationals from Wednesday, August 14th.

Talking to Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci in Islamabad on Sunday, the minister said that the visa fee waiver step will ease the arrival of Turkish nationals to Pakistan.

It bears mentioning that Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif recently announced that the government was introducing major changes in the visa regime, adding that those visiting Pakistan from the selected 126 countries would not have to pay the fee for visas.

Talking to cabinet members during the crucial meeting, the prime minister said that the government had to decide between earning a few million dollars collected through the visa fees or promoting investment by exempting the visa fee completely. 

'A few of the members highlighted that Pakistan would lose around five to seven million dollars collected through visa fees annually,' said the premier but hastened to add that if Pakistan is able to earn 50 million dollars through the collected efforts then it would be a landmark achievement.

A press release issued after the cabinet meeting confirmed that the federal cabinet approved the enforcement of an online visa application system for the citizens of 126 countries aimed at the promotion of business and investment activities and the tourism sector.

'Under the system, the citizens of these 126 countries would get business and tourist visas within 24 hours and would be exempted from paying free visa processing fees,' stated the press release.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

02:48 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Consul General confirms UAE visa ban, lists reasons for denial of ...

02:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Citizens from Turkey to get free visas for visiting Pakistan, ...

05:44 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Residence Visa violators to get grace period for avoiding fines, UAE ...

05:35 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Morocco, Azerbaijan visa-free travel set to become effective from ...

05:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Singapore's PR becomes easier for international students and here's ...

05:17 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Minister confirms negotiations with UAE over visa restrictions for ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:17 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Petrol price likely to drop by Rs9 per litre for August 2024

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: