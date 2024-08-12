Citizens from Turkey to get free visas for visiting Pakistan, confirms minister

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has confirmed granting free visas to citizens from Turkey as efforts to promote tourism are being ramped up in the country.
In this regard, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that free of cost online visa facility will be available to Turkish nationals from Wednesday, August 14th.
Talking to Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Paçaci in Islamabad on Sunday, the minister said that the visa fee waiver step will ease the arrival of Turkish nationals to Pakistan.
It bears mentioning that Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif recently announced that the government was introducing major changes in the visa regime, adding that those visiting Pakistan from the selected 126 countries would not have to pay the fee for visas.
Talking to cabinet members during the crucial meeting, the prime minister said that the government had to decide between earning a few million dollars collected through the visa fees or promoting investment by exempting the visa fee completely.
'A few of the members highlighted that Pakistan would lose around five to seven million dollars collected through visa fees annually,' said the premier but hastened to add that if Pakistan is able to earn 50 million dollars through the collected efforts then it would be a landmark achievement.
A press release issued after the cabinet meeting confirmed that the federal cabinet approved the enforcement of an online visa application system for the citizens of 126 countries aimed at the promotion of business and investment activities and the tourism sector.
'Under the system, the citizens of these 126 countries would get business and tourist visas within 24 hours and would be exempted from paying free visa processing fees,' stated the press release.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
