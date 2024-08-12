Search

'My Discovery of God' – Hamza Ali Abbasi publishes Islamic book

02:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
‘My Discovery of God’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi publishes Islamic book
KARACHI – Pakistani star Hamza Ali Abbasi is now an acclaimed author as it has published an Islamic book in the United States.

The Alif starlet announced the publishing of his book titled “My Discovery of God, Islam and Judgement Day” in a post on Instagram.

" Alhamdullilah. For now it is available in the USA only but soon it will be available globally and in Pakistan, will keep you all posted. Thankyou," he captioned the post which carries the photo of the book cover.

Abbasi, who had announced quitting acting for a long period in November 2019, utilized the time to pen his book that talks about his religious discovery.

In 2020, the actor had dropped hints about writing the book. In post on X, formerly Twitter, he had told fans that he was in process of writing a book. “Will be little active on social media bcz of that,” he had written.

