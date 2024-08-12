‘My Discovery of God’ – Hamza Ali Abbasi publishes Islamic book

KARACHI – Pakistani star Hamza Ali Abbasi is now an acclaimed author as it has published an Islamic book in the United States.
The Alif starlet announced the publishing of his book titled “My Discovery of God, Islam and Judgement Day” in a post on Instagram.
" Alhamdullilah. For now it is available in the USA only but soon it will be available globally and in Pakistan, will keep you all posted. Thankyou," he captioned the post which carries the photo of the book cover.
Abbasi, who had announced quitting acting for a long period in November 2019, utilized the time to pen his book that talks about his religious discovery.
In 2020, the actor had dropped hints about writing the book. In post on X, formerly Twitter, he had told fans that he was in process of writing a book. “Will be little active on social media bcz of that,” he had written.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
