Petrol price likely to drop by Rs9 per litre for August 2024

ISLAMABAD – The government is expected to provide further relief to masses by decreasing petrol prices for August 2024.
Reports said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has started working on the recommendations for the review of the petroleum prices for second fortnight of the running month.
The claimed that the petrol prices would be lowered by up to Rs9 per litre while diesel price by Rs8 per litre amid downward trend in the international market.
Furthermore, the price of kerosene oil is expected to drop by Rs12 per litre for the second half of August 2024.
Ogra would send the summary to the government on August 15 while the finance minister would announce the revised prices after having consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
On August 1, the federal government also announced a notable reduction in petroleum prices for the first half of August 2024.
Petrol prices were decreased by Rs6.17 per litre, setting the new price at Rs269.43. High-speed diesel prices dropped by Rs10.86, now priced at Rs272.77 per litre.
The price of light-speed diesel decreased by Rs5.72, bringing it to Rs160.53 per litre. Kerosene oil saw a reduction of Rs6.32, with the new price at Rs177.39 per litre for the first half of August.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
