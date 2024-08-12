Petrol price likely to drop by Rs9 per litre for August 2024

ISLAMABAD – The government is expected to provide further relief to masses by decreasing petrol prices for August 2024.

Reports said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has started working on the recommendations for the review of the petroleum prices for second fortnight of the running month.

The claimed that the petrol prices would be lowered by up to Rs9 per litre while diesel price by Rs8 per litre amid downward trend in the international market.

Furthermore, the price of kerosene oil is expected to drop by Rs12 per litre for the second half of August 2024.

Ogra would send the summary to the government on August 15 while the finance minister would announce the revised prices after having consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On August 1, the federal government also announced a notable reduction in petroleum prices for the first half of August 2024.

Petrol prices were decreased by Rs6.17 per litre, setting the new price at Rs269.43. High-speed diesel prices dropped by Rs10.86, now priced at Rs272.77 per litre.

The price of light-speed diesel decreased by Rs5.72, bringing it to Rs160.53 per litre. Kerosene oil saw a reduction of Rs6.32, with the new price at Rs177.39 per litre for the first half of August.