Search

Business

Petrol price likely to drop by Rs9 per litre for August 2024

03:17 PM | 12 Aug, 2024
Petrol price likely to drop by Rs9 per litre for August 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The government is expected to provide further relief to masses by decreasing petrol prices for August 2024.

Reports said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has started working on the recommendations for the review of the petroleum prices for second fortnight of the running month.

The claimed that the petrol prices would be lowered by up to Rs9 per litre while diesel price by Rs8 per litre amid downward trend in the international market.

Furthermore, the price of kerosene oil is expected to drop by Rs12 per litre for the second half of August 2024.

Ogra would send the summary to the government on August 15 while the finance minister would announce the revised prices after having consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On August 1, the federal government also announced a notable reduction in petroleum prices for the first half of August 2024.

Petrol prices were decreased by Rs6.17 per litre, setting the new price at Rs269.43. High-speed diesel prices dropped by Rs10.86, now priced at Rs272.77 per litre.

The price of light-speed diesel decreased by Rs5.72, bringing it to Rs160.53 per litre. Kerosene oil saw a reduction of Rs6.32, with the new price at Rs177.39 per litre for the first half of August.

Pakistan Railways slashes train fares after dip in petrol prices

Business

03:17 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Petrol price likely to drop by Rs9 per litre for August 2024

12:24 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

National Savings Centre announces new rates for Savings schemes

01:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Big drop in Solar Panel prices in Pakistan amid oversupply glut

11:24 AM | 10 Aug, 2024

Flour prices reduced in Punjab: check out the latest rates

02:39 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices likely to increase in Pakistan owing to import ban

05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

KSE-100 gains 759.73 points

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are details

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: