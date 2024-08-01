Pakistan Railways slashes train fares after dip in petrol prices

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced a decrease in fares of passenger trains after the federal government slashed petroleum prices.
The ticket prices of all classes of the trains have been reduced as the railways wanted to pass on the benefits of decreasing oil prices to masses.
The ticket price for AC Class has been slashed by Rs100 to Rs150 while economy class will see a reduction of Rs50.
The new ticket prices of Pakistan Railways will come into effect from August 3.
A day earlier, the federal government announced a notable reduction in petroleum prices for the first half of August 2024 on Wednesday.
Approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, these changes took effective from August 1, 2024, according to a notification from the Ministry of Finance.
Petrol prices have been lowered by Rs6.17 per litre, setting the new price at Rs269.43. High-speed diesel prices dropped by Rs10.86, now priced at Rs272.77 per litre.
The price of light-speed diesel decreased by Rs5.72, bringing it to Rs160.53 per litre. Kerosene oil saw a reduction of Rs6.32, with the new price at Rs177.39 per litre for the first half of August.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
