Pakistan

Pakistan Railways slashes train fares after dip in petrol prices

05:59 PM | 1 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced a decrease in fares of passenger trains after the federal government slashed petroleum prices. 

The ticket prices of all classes of the trains have been reduced as the railways wanted to pass on the benefits of decreasing oil prices to masses. 

The ticket price for AC Class has been slashed by Rs100 to Rs150 while economy class will see a reduction of Rs50. 

The new ticket prices of Pakistan Railways will come into effect from August 3.

A day earlier, the federal government announced a notable reduction in petroleum prices for the first half of August 2024 on Wednesday.

Approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, these changes took effective from August 1, 2024, according to a notification from the Ministry of Finance.

Petrol prices have been lowered by Rs6.17 per litre, setting the new price at Rs269.43. High-speed diesel prices dropped by Rs10.86, now priced at Rs272.77 per litre.

The price of light-speed diesel decreased by Rs5.72, bringing it to Rs160.53 per litre. Kerosene oil saw a reduction of Rs6.32, with the new price at Rs177.39 per litre for the first half of August.

