Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan [August 2024 update]

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 is top selling motorcycle in Pakistani two-wheeler market owing its fuel-efficiency and classic looks.

The Japanese bike manufacturer introduced some changes to the Honda CD 70 when it rolled out the 2024 model of the motorcycle.

It boasts 4-speed transmission, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine and multiple clutch plate.

The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished mainly due to its mileage performance as it covers 55-60 kilometres per litre.

Despite ongoing fluctuations in value of the Pakistani rupee, the Honda CD 70 maintains top position in sales chart despite presence of various local models.

It is available in three colours – Red, Black and Blue – in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 price in Pakistan August 2024

As of August 2024, the price of the Honda CD 70 stands unchanged at Rs157,900 in Pakistan.