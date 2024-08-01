Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan [August 2024 update]

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 is top selling motorcycle in Pakistani two-wheeler market owing its fuel-efficiency and classic looks.
The Japanese bike manufacturer introduced some changes to the Honda CD 70 when it rolled out the 2024 model of the motorcycle.
It boasts 4-speed transmission, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine and multiple clutch plate.
The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished mainly due to its mileage performance as it covers 55-60 kilometres per litre.
Despite ongoing fluctuations in value of the Pakistani rupee, the Honda CD 70 maintains top position in sales chart despite presence of various local models.
It is available in three colours – Red, Black and Blue – in Pakistan.
As of August 2024, the price of the Honda CD 70 stands unchanged at Rs157,900 in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
