Four sentenced to death for rape, murder of two children 

Web Desk
05:59 PM | 1 Aug, 2024
KARACHI – A special anti-terrorism court has sentenced four accused to death in a case involving the abduction, rape, and murder of two young children.

The special court, at the Anti-Terrorism Complex in Karachi Central Jail, delivered the verdict on the case concerning the rape and murder of the two children.

The prosecution succeeded in proving the crime, leading the court to sentence the four accused to death for the charges of abduction for ransom and murder. 

Additionally, the court handed life imprisonment sentences to all four accused for the charge of rape and ordered them to pay Rs2 million each to the victims' families. The accused were also fined an additional 50,000 rupees each.

The accused include Qurban, Imran, Ramzan, and Wasim. The court has also issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of the fugitive accused, Raju.

According to the prosecution, the accused kidnapped eight-year-old Shehbaz and ten-year-old Hassan while they were playing outside their home and demanded a ransom of Rs50,000 from the parents.

The accused killed both children and dumped their bodies at separate locations. Two cases were registered against the accused at Sohrab Goth and Site Super Highway police stations under the charges of abduction for ransom, murder, rape, and terrorism.

