Four sentenced to death for rape, murder of two children 

KARACHI – A special anti-terrorism court has sentenced four accused to death in a case involving the abduction, rape, and murder of two young children.
The special court, at the Anti-Terrorism Complex in Karachi Central Jail, delivered the verdict on the case concerning the rape and murder of the two children.
The prosecution succeeded in proving the crime, leading the court to sentence the four accused to death for the charges of abduction for ransom and murder.
Additionally, the court handed life imprisonment sentences to all four accused for the charge of rape and ordered them to pay Rs2 million each to the victims' families. The accused were also fined an additional 50,000 rupees each.
The accused include Qurban, Imran, Ramzan, and Wasim. The court has also issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of the fugitive accused, Raju.
According to the prosecution, the accused kidnapped eight-year-old Shehbaz and ten-year-old Hassan while they were playing outside their home and demanded a ransom of Rs50,000 from the parents.
The accused killed both children and dumped their bodies at separate locations. Two cases were registered against the accused at Sohrab Goth and Site Super Highway police stations under the charges of abduction for ransom, murder, rape, and terrorism.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 1, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate moved up to 356.35 for buying, and 359.90 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.35
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.