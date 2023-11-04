Inside Shahrukh Khan's star studded birthday bash

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday in true style, surrounded by family and friends in Mumbai. The star-studded guest list included Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, MS Dhoni, and director Atlee, who helmed the film "Jawan."

Fan pages dedicated to these renowned actors have diligently compiled candid moments from this grand birthday soirée. Deepika, a frequent co-star of SRK in films like "Pathaan," "Om Shanti Om," "Happy New Year," "Chennai Express," and "Jawan," was in attendance with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Alia, who shared the screen with SRK in "Dear Zindagi," graced the celebration with her sister, Shaheen.

Sneak Peak into SRK b'day bashhh👀🔥🔥

— ♡S (@Sakzxxxx) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the King of Romance celebrated his birthday with fans in Mumbai, sharing a video in which he danced to his hit songs, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" and "Non-Ramaiya Vastavaiya." He expressed his gratitude in the caption, saying, "Celebrating with all of you is always special... thank you for making my day."

He also took to social media to thank his fans for their love on his birthday. He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier than the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

On the professional front, he had an exceptional year, marked by his return to the screen. He starred in the blockbuster "Pathaan" alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Additionally, he headlined Atlee's "Jawan" alongside Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi, which garnered significant acclaim. SRK's upcoming projects include Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki," featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.