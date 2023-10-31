  

SRK to throw a mega birthday bash

Web Desk
04:13 PM | 31 Oct, 2023
SRK to throw a mega birthday bash
Source: Instagram

On November 2, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is turning 58, and he's preparing for an epic birthday bash in Bandra. This lavish celebration, organized with the help of his manager, Pooja Dadlani, promises to be a star-studded affair, with invitations sent out to numerous prominent figures in the Indian film industry. What adds intrigue to the event is that it's a dual celebration, as Pooja Dadlani also marks her 40th birthday on the same day.

This year holds special significance for SRK, having delivered two blockbuster hits, "Pathaan" and "Jawan." To honour this success, he aims to gather luminaries from the Indian Film Industry for an unforgettable celebration. The guest list includes big names like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, Siddharth Anand, and even the potential appearance of Salman Khan. Beyond these stars, many other celebrities will grace the extravagant birthday bash, ensuring a night filled with style, glamour, and radiant smiles.

The festivities also serve as a welcome party for Suhana's best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, alongside other young talents from the Hindi Film Industry, including the Archies Gang.

This gala promises more than just a party; it's a grand-scale festival with carefully designed decorations and an elaborate setup. The excitement in the industry is palpable, as everyone eagerly anticipates celebrating this special day with the man of the hour.

Regarding "Dunki," the highly anticipated teaser is set to be unveiled on November 2, coinciding with SRK's 58th birthday. It introduces audiences to Rajkumar Hirani's cinematic world and promises to be a unique cinematic experience. "Dunki" will offer a different facet of SRK, and the audiences are in for a treat this Christmas. The teaser will also be screened in theatres worldwide alongside "Tiger 3," featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

