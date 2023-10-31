SRK to throw a mega birthday bash

On November 2, 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is turning 58, and he's preparing for an epic birthday bash in Bandra. This lavish celebration, organized with the help of his manager, Pooja Dadlani, promises to be a star-studded affair, with invitations sent out to numerous prominent figures in the Indian film industry. What adds intrigue to the event is that it's a dual celebration, as Pooja Dadlani also marks her 40th birthday on the same day.
This year holds special significance for SRK, having delivered two blockbuster hits, "Pathaan" and "Jawan." To honour this success, he aims to gather luminaries from the Indian Film Industry for an unforgettable celebration. The guest list includes big names like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, Siddharth Anand, and even the potential appearance of Salman Khan. Beyond these stars, many other celebrities will grace the extravagant birthday bash, ensuring a night filled with style, glamour, and radiant smiles.
The festivities also serve as a welcome party for Suhana's best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, alongside other young talents from the Hindi Film Industry, including the Archies Gang.
This gala promises more than just a party; it's a grand-scale festival with carefully designed decorations and an elaborate setup. The excitement in the industry is palpable, as everyone eagerly anticipates celebrating this special day with the man of the hour.
Regarding "Dunki," the highly anticipated teaser is set to be unveiled on November 2, coinciding with SRK's 58th birthday. It introduces audiences to Rajkumar Hirani's cinematic world and promises to be a unique cinematic experience. "Dunki" will offer a different facet of SRK, and the audiences are in for a treat this Christmas. The teaser will also be screened in theatres worldwide alongside "Tiger 3," featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.
PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.
Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.
The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.
Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.
22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.
In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
