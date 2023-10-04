SRK's 'Jawan' trumps 'Pathaan'; becomes top Indian film of 2023

Bollywood's reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan, has once again achieved a remarkable feat. His latest cinematic venture, 'Jawan,' has not only outperformed his earlier release, 'Pathaan,' but has also seized the coveted top spot among Indian films in the year 2023.:

'Jawan,' an enthralling narrative of a father-son duo's unwavering resolve to combat corruption in Indian society, stormed into theaters on September 7th, setting an unprecedented record for Bollywood's opening day earnings. Since then, it has amassed a staggering $130.3 million, eclipsing the $126 million garnered by 'Pathaan,' which graced the silver screen in January, as reported by Variety.

At the pinnacle of this prestigious chart, Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' (2016) reigns supreme with an impressive $244 million, buoyed largely by its phenomenal success in China. Following closely is S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (2017) with $219 million and the recent sensation 'RRR' (2022) with $159 million. Prashant Neel's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' (2022) claims the fifth spot with a formidable $151 million.

Prashant Neel's 'Salaar,' featuring the Baahubali star Prabhas, goes head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming venture, 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, both slated for release on December 22nd. This marks King Khan's third release in 2023. While 'Salaar' promises high-octane action, 'Dunki' brings comedy and drama to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Indian audiences are displaying a voracious appetite for comedy, with Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey 3,' part of the successful franchise, enjoying a commendable opening weekend with earnings of $6.6 million.