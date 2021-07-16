Iraq launches direct flights to Pakistan

08:27 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Iraq launches direct flights to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Iraq has started operating directs flights to Pakistan, facilitating the travellers of both countries.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the flights will be operated by a private airline company.

The first flight from Najaf will land in Karachi today (Friday), it said, adding that flights from Baghdad will be operated as well.

The aviation authority revealed that other international and private airlines are planning to to commence operations in Pakistan.

