Search

Lifestyle

Sharmila Tagore turns 79, Kareena Kapoor wishes “mommy-in-law” on Instagram

Noor Fatima
03:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
Sharmila Tagore turns 79, Kareena Kapoor wishes “mommy-in-law” on Instagram
Source: Saba Pataudi (Instagram)

Veteran Indian actress, Sharmila Tagore, marked her birthday on December 8 (Friday) in the company of her family.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's most accomplished actresses, the Government of India, honoured her with Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour for her contributions to the Indian culture through performing arts, in 2013. Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the titular Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal and former captain of the Indian cricket team, on 27 December 1968. 

The Safar actress had her birthday celebrations with her family including her children and grandchildren. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saba Pataudi were seen posing with Tagore for a family portrait. 

The pictures also featured Tagore's grandchildren Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya Naumi. 

Jab We Met famed actress Kareena Kapoor khan took to Instagram to share pictures with her mother-in-law, and wrote, "Mommy-in-law birthday's birthday." 

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared photos and wrote, "Happy birthday Ammu."

Tagore is a retired Indian actress who is largely known for her work. She is the recipient of two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema. Tagore's recent films include Viruddh... Family Comes First, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Fool & Final, Antaheen, Tasveer 8*10, Morning Walk, Break Ke Baad, and Gulmohar. She will next be seen in Puratawn.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Feb-2016/sharmila-tagore-in-lahore-to-attend-literary-festival

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:21 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Jannat Mirza turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot

10:19 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Reham Khan turns her dream of meeting Quaid-e-Azam into 'reality'

08:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

WATCH — Yashma Gill stuns in sequin jumpsuit in latest Instagram ...

01:34 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

Animal star Tripti Dimri rocks in latest Instagram pictures

06:08 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

Zubab Rana turns heads as she poses in a chic zebra set

05:27 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Ayeza Khan turns heads with street chic in Prague

Advertisement

Latest

03:40 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Dharmendra celebrates 88th birthday with fans and son Sunny Deol

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Japanese Yen JPY 3.41 3.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 746.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: