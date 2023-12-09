Sharmila Tagore turns 79, Kareena Kapoor wishes “mommy-in-law” on Instagram

Veteran Indian actress, Sharmila Tagore, marked her birthday on December 8 (Friday) in the company of her family.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's most accomplished actresses, the Government of India, honoured her with Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour for her contributions to the Indian culture through performing arts, in 2013. Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the titular Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal and former captain of the Indian cricket team, on 27 December 1968.

The Safar actress had her birthday celebrations with her family including her children and grandchildren. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saba Pataudi were seen posing with Tagore for a family portrait.

The pictures also featured Tagore's grandchildren Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya Naumi.

Jab We Met famed actress Kareena Kapoor khan took to Instagram to share pictures with her mother-in-law, and wrote, "Mommy-in-law birthday's birthday."

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared photos and wrote, "Happy birthday Ammu."

Tagore is a retired Indian actress who is largely known for her work. She is the recipient of two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema. Tagore's recent films include Viruddh... Family Comes First, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Fool & Final, Antaheen, Tasveer 8*10, Morning Walk, Break Ke Baad, and Gulmohar. She will next be seen in Puratawn.

