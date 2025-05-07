7-year-old son of Pakistan Army’s officer martyrs in Indian attack in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD – A son of Pakistan Army’s Lt Col Zaheer Abbas Turi was reportedly martyred in recent attack by India in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The minor, identified as 7-year-old Irtiza Abbas Turi, hailed from Parachinar area of Pakistan and his death has left social media users shocked.

Reports said his funeral prayers will be held at H/9 graveyard in Islamabad.

India carried out strikes at six different locations in areas of Punjab and Azad Kashmir on Thursday night under what the neighbouring country dubbed it as “Operation Sindoor”.

Earlier in the day, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that 26 Pakistani citizens were martyred and 46 injured in the Indian strikes.

Addressing a presser, the military’s spokesperson said India launched attack at six different locations in cities of Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

DG ISPR explained that most casualties were reported in Ahmedpur Sharqia where 13 people lost their lives, adding that India targeted Masjid Bilal near Muzaffarabad, leaving three civilians dead.

He added that a mosque was also targeted in Muridke where three people died and one was injured. In Kotli, two youth were martyred in athe Indian attacks, he said, adding that no casualties occurred in Sialkot and Shakargarh.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said Pakistani forces gave a befitting response to India aggression, shooting down five of their fighter jets and one drone. He said all the Indian jets were shot down in India territory, adding that all Pakistani aircraft are safe.

He said India attempted to target the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, causing damages to it. He added that India’s water aggression will be responded in befitting manners. “India’s misunderstanding will surely be corrected soon.”

“Sacrificing lives for the country’s sovereignty and integrity is our mission and our privilege,” he vowed, adding that Indian aggression is being responded with full force.

Social Media Expresses Grief

Social media users have expressed deep grief over the death of seven-year-old Irtiza Hussain.

“The smallest coffins are the heaviest. In last night’s Indian attacks on civilian population, little Irtiza Abbas son of Col. Zaheer Abbas & nephew of our dear @AmirAbbasTuri was martyred.

A young soul from my hometown Parachinar sacrificed for the homeland,” a user wrote.