Pakistan shuts Lahore air routes after Indian attack

Pakistan has once again closed airspace over Lahore on multiple routes following a recent Indian strike targeting areas in Azad Kashmir and inside Pakistani territory.

Earlier today, flight operations had resumed after being temporarily suspended due to what Pakistani officials described as a “cowardly attack” by India. However, airspace restrictions have now been reimposed on several routes linked to Lahore.

A new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority confirms the closure, stating that specific air routes over Lahore will remain suspended for the next 24 hours.

In contrast, flight operations at Islamabad International Airport have resumed. According to the NOTAM, incoming flights to Islamabad will only be allowed to land with direct coordination and assistance from Air Traffic Control (ATC).