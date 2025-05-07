PAF downs Indian jet in Haryana, one dead, nine injured

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, the village of Akali Khurd near Bathinda was rocked by the sound of an explosion, as a jet that had been chased and brought down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in nearby fields. The crash resulted in the death of a labourer from Haryana, while nine others were injured, some suffering severe burns.

The crash site, located just 20 kilometers from the Bhisiana Air Force Station in Bathinda, attracted the attention of villagers who rushed to the scene following the explosion. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the details of the crash, though videos circulating on social media show the fiery incident’s aftermath.

The crash came amid a major military confrontation between Pakistan and India. India had launched a series of airstrikes across multiple sites, including targets in Sialkot, Bahawalpur, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, around 1 a.m. The strikes were part of India’s operation “Sindoor.” In response, Pakistan’s military acted swiftly, with the PAF launching a retaliation operation shortly after.

By 2:45 a.m., Pakistan had confirmed the downing of two Indian jets, followed by the confirmation of a third, a Rafale aircraft, an hour later. The final two jets were reported down by 5 a.m., marking a strong response from the Pakistani side.

It is believed that the jet that crashed in Haryana was one of the aircraft engaged and chased by the PAF during this retaliation. The crash and subsequent explosion in Haryana highlight the dangers of aerial dogfights near civilian areas and add to the already heightened tensions between the two nations.