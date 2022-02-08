Pakistan, Saudi Arabia start Joint Mechanised Training exercise in Multan

MULTAN – A Joint Mechanised Training exercise between the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces began Tuesday in northeast Pakistan.

The opening ceremony of the two-month training, which aims to “enhance and strengthen” the existing military cooperation between the two forces was held in Multan.

General Officer Commanding Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat presided over the ceremony that was also attended by the participating troops of both countries.

A contingent of Saudi Land Forces has arrived to take part in the training.

The joint training is aimed at strengthening and sharing of knowledge through a comprehensive training program. Drills and procedures will be practiced and tactical exercises conducted to refine the same.