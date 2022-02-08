'Pir' hammers nail into pregnant woman's head in Peshawar

Web Desk
09:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
'Pir' hammers nail into pregnant woman's head in Peshawar
Share

PESHAWAR – A self-proclaimed faith healer or Pir hammered a nail into a pregnant woman's skull, leaving her seriously injured in Peshawar.

The woman had gone to seek blessings from the Pir as she wanted to give birth to a boy as desired by her husband. 

After the incident, the woman was rushed to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where neurosurgeon Haider confirmed that she was pregnant and had suffered a severe head injury. The nail was removed from her head after a surgery.

The hospital administration said the woman was brought to the hospital for treatment a few days ago. As police were not informed about the case, they came to know about it only after the news spread through social media. A police inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Taking notice of woman's photos going viral on social media, CCPO Abbas Ahsan directed SP City Atiq Shah to trace the victim and the Pir.

