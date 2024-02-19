Search

IN PICTURES: Yashma Gill thanks Punjab Police IG for abolishing practice of euthanizing service dogs

Noor Fatima
10:41 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
Yashma Gill
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill took to Instagram to pay her respects to Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar for abolishing the practice of euthanizing service dogs and allowing them to live a life after service. She got to interact with the Punjab Police chief at a recent match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where the Pyar Ke Sadqay famed actress got to bridge the gap between “compassion and cricket”.

Taking to the picture-sharing app, the Bebaak star shared a set of wholesome pictures of herself petting service dogs next to Dr Usman Anwar. Gill shared a lengthy note expressing her gratitude for the efforts of “IG Punjab, ASP Shehrbano, and Zufishan” and encouraged her fans to adopt the practice and ensure that these service dogs get to find caring homes that they “deserve.”

Expressing her excitement on joining police officials, Gill wrote, “Thrilled to join IG Punjab (Dr. Usman Anwar) and ASP Shehrbano for a conversation on animal rescue in Lahore, bridging the gap between compassion and cricket at the PSL match!” She added, “Thanks for having me.”

“These incredible dogs devote their lives to training and serving in the police force,” the star noted. “Previously, the unfortunate practice was to euthanize them upon retirement. However, thanks to the efforts of IG Punjab, ASP Shehrbano, and Zufishan, this practice has been abolished nationwide in Pakistan,” she highlighted.

“Now, these remarkable creatures have the opportunity to be adopted and find loving homes after their years of service. Let’s join together to ensure more heroes like K2 and Stella can find the caring homes they deserve,” Gill concluded.

On the work front, Gill's recent television serials include Gustakh, Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, Ishq Munafiq, and Khel.

WATCH — Yashma Gill's thigh slit dress while enjoying bonfire sparks public scrutiny

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

