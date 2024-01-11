WATCH — Yashma Gill's thigh slit dress while enjoying bonfire sparks public scrutiny

From receiving critical appreciation for her excellence par portrayal of the antagonist in the Yumna Ziadi-Bilal Abbas starrer, Pyar Ke Sadqay, to her being scrutinized by fashion police over her sartorial choice, Pakistani actress and model Yashma Gill has come a long way.
The acclaimed star has solidified herself among the promising actors with an illustrious career. With many successful television serials, including including Kab Mere Kehlaoge, Do Tola Pyaar, Alif, and Bebaak in her bank, Gill has become a force to be reckoned with, but despite her stardom and grandeur, social media users do not spare the 31-year-old diva from moral or fashion policing.
With an Instagram fan following of whopping 1.2 million, Gill has a knack of sharing sneak peeks from her professional and personal life. In a recent Instagram post, the Gustakh star shared a reel showed off her toned body and impeccable sartorial choices.
Wearing a thigh high slit bodycon dress and knee-length boots, the Tasveer star posed for the camera while enjoying a bonfire.
Posting the reel to a viral audio of Indian Singer Anuv Jain's hit song, Husn, Gill took out a verse for the caption, writing, “Hae sath par sath na bhe.”
Netizens, however, were critical of the Khel star's fashion statement and her choice to wear revealing clothes during winters. Despite all the scrutiny, actor and model Sunita Marshall, Areeba Habib, and Erica Robin were smitten with the look, leaving comments for the star under her post.
On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, Ishq Munafiq, Khel, and Tere Ishq Ke Naam to name a few.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.
Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.56
|177.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.