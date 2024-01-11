Search

WATCH — Yashma Gill's thigh slit dress while enjoying bonfire sparks public scrutiny

Noor Fatima
02:52 PM | 11 Jan, 2024
Yashma Gill
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)

From receiving critical appreciation for her excellence par portrayal of the antagonist in the Yumna Ziadi-Bilal Abbas starrer, Pyar Ke Sadqay, to her being scrutinized by fashion police over her sartorial choice, Pakistani actress and model Yashma Gill has come a long way.

The acclaimed star has solidified herself among the promising actors with an illustrious career. With many successful television serials, including including Kab Mere Kehlaoge, Do Tola Pyaar, Alif, and Bebaak in her bank, Gill has become a force to be reckoned with, but despite her stardom and grandeur, social media users do not spare the 31-year-old diva from moral or fashion policing.

With an Instagram fan following of whopping 1.2 million, Gill has a knack of sharing sneak peeks from her professional and personal life. In a recent Instagram post, the Gustakh star shared a reel showed off her toned body and impeccable sartorial choices. 

Wearing a thigh high slit bodycon dress and knee-length boots, the Tasveer star posed for the camera while enjoying a bonfire.

Posting the reel to a viral audio of Indian Singer Anuv Jain's hit song, Husn, Gill took out a verse for the caption, writing, “Hae sath par sath na bhe.”

Netizens, however, were critical of the Khel star's fashion statement and her choice to wear revealing clothes during winters. Despite all the scrutiny, actor and model Sunita Marshall, Areeba Habib, and Erica Robin were smitten with the look, leaving comments for the star under her post.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, Ishq Munafiq, Khel, and Tere Ishq Ke Naam to name a few.

Noor Fatima

