Amar Khan and Nigah Jee's new dance video takes internet by storm

Amar Khan is a name that has been gradually gaining prominence in the Pakistani entertainment industry. With her stunning looks, acting prowess and unwavering determination, she has been steadily making her mark in the world of television and film.

The Bela Pur Ki Dayan star has set the internet ablaze with a captivating BTS video, channeling pure filmy vibes and showcasing her mesmerizing moves.

Dressed in a regal hand painted purple saree, Khan twirls and sways alongside talented choreographer Nigah Jee to the iconic Bollywood tune "Saree Ke Fall Sa." Their synchronized steps, infectious energy, and undeniable chemistry radiate through the screen, leaving viewers mesmerized.

The video has gone viral, garnering thousands of views and likes within hours. Here's how fans reacted:

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Pyar Problem, Heer Da Hero, Daraar, Baddua and Qayamat.