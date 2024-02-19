Amar Khan and Nigah Jee's new dance video takes internet by storm

Amar Khan is a name that has been gradually gaining prominence in the Pakistani entertainment industry. With her stunning looks, acting prowess and unwavering determination, she has been steadily making her mark in the world of television and film.
The Bela Pur Ki Dayan star has set the internet ablaze with a captivating BTS video, channeling pure filmy vibes and showcasing her mesmerizing moves.
Dressed in a regal hand painted purple saree, Khan twirls and sways alongside talented choreographer Nigah Jee to the iconic Bollywood tune "Saree Ke Fall Sa." Their synchronized steps, infectious energy, and undeniable chemistry radiate through the screen, leaving viewers mesmerized.
The video has gone viral, garnering thousands of views and likes within hours. Here's how fans reacted:
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Pyar Problem, Heer Da Hero, Daraar, Baddua and Qayamat.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.