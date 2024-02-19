'Meri Age Meri Marzi' – Iffat Omar claps back at trolls

Iffat Omar, a name synonymous with both grace and grit, is a multi-faceted Pakistani artist who has carved her space in the entertainment industry for decades. Known for her acting prowess, modelling career and vocal opinions, she's not one to shy away from challenging societal norms and advocating for change.

With a career spanning decades, Omar has dabbled in both film and television, leaving her mark on projects like "Mohabbat Aag Si" and "Kalasha- A Journey of Hope."

Recently, Omar joined the fight against ageism in showbiz with a bold and empowering message.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a vibrant video montage adorned in a pink saree, accompanied by a powerful caption: "Meri age meri marzi (my age my choice) so please go live your life and stop schooling me on how I should act according to my 'age'."

This act of defiance resonates across South Asian entertainment industries, where women often face discrimination based on age. Veteran Pakistani actor Sania Saeed recently highlighted the lack of roles for older women and the wealth of stories they carry.

Beyond defying ageism, Omar has also addressed linguistic biases within the Pakistani media industry. During a guest appearance on Shehzad Ghias Shaikh's podcast "The Pakistan Experience," she discussed her experiences of being looked down upon for her Punjabi accent and Urdu-speaking skills, despite being a fluent speaker of both languages. This highlights the elitist attitudes that can marginalize individuals based on their linguistic background.