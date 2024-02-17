Iffat Omar's wedding dance video goes viral

Former model and TV host Iffat Omar sets stage ablaze with her stunning dance moves.

As wedding festivities continue to storm the internet, the latest celebration saw a dazzling extravaganza in which a 48-year-old can be seen showing off serious dance moves.

The London Nahi Jaunga star was spotted grooving and dancing as audience cheered the actress for power-packed performance.

Social media users are coming up with mixed responses on her viral video. Some praised her energy while many others raised questions. Some even shared derogatory remarks about the outspoken showbiz star.