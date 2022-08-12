Hadiqa Kiani shares sweet moments with mother on birthday

Revered Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani is a niche in the industry with millions of fans in the entire world.

Her blockbuster songs have become a cult-classic over the years. The seasoned actress not only shines due to her natural talent but also for her philanthropic activities. If anyone used their platform for the right reasons, Kiani is surely to be at the top of the list.

In a recent viral video on Instagram, the Boohey Barian singer was all loved up to her mother. Her bed-ridden mother, Khawar Kiani, has been having health complications due to which her mobility is limited.

However, Kiani's love knew no bounds and she praised her mother with all words sweeter than honey. The famed singer is the epitome of a solid charachter.

These sweet moments between the mother and daughter melted the hearts of netizens as many prayers and praises started pouring in, in the comments section under Kiani's post.

On the work front, Hadiqa's latest song Yaad has been making headlines.

