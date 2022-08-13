Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 August 2022

08:17 AM | 13 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 August 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 148,600 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 127,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,782 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 136,216.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Karachi PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Islamabad PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Peshawar PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Quetta PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Sialkot PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Attock PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Gujranwala PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Jehlum PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Multan PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Bahawalpur PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Gujrat PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Nawabshah PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Chakwal PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Hyderabad PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Nowshehra PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Sargodha PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Faisalabad PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691
Mirpur PKR 148,600 PKR 1,691

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 August 2022
08:09 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 August 2022
08:59 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 August 2022
08:36 AM | 10 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 August 2022
08:39 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 August 2022
08:15 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 August 2022
09:32 AM | 7 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Late Pakistani pop icon Nazia Hassan to be featured on New York's Times Square
09:47 AM | 13 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr