'Nuclear weapons without cohesion make Pakistan 'dangerous country in the world': Biden

WASHINGTON – United States President Joe Biden called Pakistan a 'dangerous nation', as he raised questions about the country’s nuclear weapons.

The oldest president in American history made the strange remarks while addressing a campaign committee reception about Kremlin’s military advance in Ukraine and its global impact.

White House issued the transcript of Biden's address in which he said that the world was changing rapidly and many nations were reconsidering their coalitions.

Biden said, there was a lot at stake, as he reiterated Washington’s capacity to lead the world to a place it had never been before.

Mentioning the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, he said “I’ve spent more time with him as compared to any other head of state in the world. I spent over 78 hours’ worth…Of that, 68 were in person, over the last decade, adding former premier Barack knew that he couldn’t be dealing with a Vice President. And so, he assigned me.

Biden said the Chinese premier understands what he wants but has “enormous, enormous array of problems”.

He further warned that the world could face “Armageddon” if the Russian President uses a tactical nuclear weapon, saying Putin eyes breaking North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Look what’s happening in the eastern front of NATO, he further mentioned.

More to follow...