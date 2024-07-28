Dozens arrested in Lahore raid on private dance party

Lahore police have detained at least 26 people during raid on a private dance party and booked them under various sections.

Reports in local media suggest Chung police conducted a raid on a dance party in a private housing society, arresting at least 26 individuals.

The raid was conducted on tip-off as police confiscated hookahs, tobacco flavors, speakers, and weapons.

Authorities said the swift action was taken to curb illegal gatherings and ensure public safety.

The confiscated items have been marked as evidence for the ongoing investigation.