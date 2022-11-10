Imran Khan's sons arrive in Pakistan to meet father after assassination attempt

LAHORE – PTI chief Imran Khan's sons Kasim and Suleiman Isa arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to meet their father, who was wounded in an assassination attempt while leading a long march on Islamabad.

Defiant Pakistani politician is speedily recovering after undergoing surgical treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital while an attempt on his life has forced his sons to visit South Asian country.

Reports in local media suggest that Kasim and Suleiman Isa have reached their father's residence at Zaman Park as they were panicked after the attack.

Earlier, the mother of Kasim and Suleiman and ex-wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith expressed shock. She also praised the man who foiled the attack on PTI chief during the party's long march.

Jemima also conveyed their sons' gratitude to the man who foiled the assassination attempt. "The news we dread... Thank God he's okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman," she wrote.

PTI chief's relation with his sons is evident as the former Pakistani PM dedicated his book ‘Pakistan, A Personal History' to his sons.

Khan's children are from his former wife Jemima Goldsmith. The couple tied the knot in 1995 and parted ways in 2004 and now both of their sons live with their mother and visit their father occasionly.

