Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan's first heartbreak comes as shooters fall short

PARIS - Early setback for Pakistan as key shooters Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph got off to a bad start at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Gulfam finished 22nd out of 33 shooters in men’s 10-metre air pistol competition, failing to qualify for the final round as he could only score 571 out of 600 points.

Kishmala also failed to advance to the final round of the women’s 10-metre air pistol contest and finished at 32 out of the 44 shooters participating.

She just managed to score 567 points. The shooter scored 93, 97, 94, 93, 95 and 95 points respectively in the six series she participated in.

The two athletes will now participate in the mixed team shooting event on July 29 after failing to reach the finals of their respective categories.

Pakistan’s convoy in the Paris Olympics consists of seven athletes accompanied by 11 officials. Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, sprinter Faiqa Riaz and swimmers Mohammad Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi are also set to compete in their respective events.

The event was also attended by Usman Khan who withdrew from the ongoing mega event in Paris due to some technical issues as he resides close to the enclosure hosting the Olympics in Paris.