Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan's first heartbreak comes as shooters fall short

PARIS - Early setback for Pakistan as key shooters Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph got off to a bad start at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Gulfam finished 22nd out of 33 shooters in men’s 10-metre air pistol competition, failing to qualify for the final round as he could only score 571 out of 600 points.
Kishmala also failed to advance to the final round of the women’s 10-metre air pistol contest and finished at 32 out of the 44 shooters participating.
She just managed to score 567 points. The shooter scored 93, 97, 94, 93, 95 and 95 points respectively in the six series she participated in.
The two athletes will now participate in the mixed team shooting event on July 29 after failing to reach the finals of their respective categories.
Pakistan’s convoy in the Paris Olympics consists of seven athletes accompanied by 11 officials. Star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, sprinter Faiqa Riaz and swimmers Mohammad Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi are also set to compete in their respective events.
The event was also attended by Usman Khan who withdrew from the ongoing mega event in Paris due to some technical issues as he resides close to the enclosure hosting the Olympics in Paris.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.