Defence Day: Will there be a public holiday on September 6?

Pakistan is ready to celebrate 58th Defence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm to reaffirm its commitment to defending our country against all threats.

On this day, the nation pays tribute to brave sons and daughters of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and passed on the legacy of valor and loyalty to future generations.

However, there will be no public holiday across the country on the occasion of Defence Day on September 6, 2023.

According to details, there will not be a public holiday across the country on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day on September 6 this year, however, this day will be celebrated with national enthusiasm on September 6.

Events will be held on this day in which tribute will be paid to the importance of Pakistan's defense and the martyrs of September 6.

This Defence Day, once again the nation will stand united to renew its vigor and enthusiasm, sending a clear message to hostile neighbours that Pakistan remains prepared and determined to thwart any threats to its sovereignty and integrity.