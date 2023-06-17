Search

TLP ends long march after talks with government

Web Desk 10:45 PM | 17 Jun, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has reached a peace agreement with the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and called off its ongoing long-march. 

At a press conference in the federal capital accompanied by a senior TLP leader, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan announced that talks between the two sides remained successful and that an agreement had been reached. He said that all issues between the government and the TLP had been sorted out amicably.  

Rana Sanaullah and TLP leader Shafique Ameeni told a joint press conference in Islamabad that a mechanism had been agreed upon to stop blasphemy on social media. They said that a committee consisting of representatives of the government and the TLP had been formed in this regard. Officials of law enforcement agencies too would be part of this committee, they said. 

