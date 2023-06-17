Ayeza Khan stuns in sunny beach photos

Pakistani actor and model Ayeza Khan has been making waves with her recent striking appearance, garnering attention and becoming the talk of the town.

Through her official Instagram account, the talented star of "Chupke Chupke" has been delighting her 12.3 million followers by sharing not only fun-filled pictures but also bold and captivating poses. Ayeza Khan has been providing a glimpse into her life, granting her fans an insider's view.

Recently, the Chupke Chupke star treated her Instagram followers to a delightful sight as she shared her latest beach photos. The actress embraced a playful and chic look, capturing attention with her unique hairstyle and vibrant outfit.

In the captivating snapshots, she sported two space buns and exuded radiant energy in a bright yellow jumpsuit adorned with puffed sleeves, perfectly complementing the sunny backdrop. Adding a charming accessory to complete the ensemble, she donned a sunflower choker.

Her beach photoshoot effortlessly captured the essence of summer, spreading positivity and sunshine through the screen.

"Sippin' lemonades and beachin' the day away! ☀️????????️" captioned Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Fans and admirers gushed about her impeccable sense of style in the comment section.

Ayeza first started to take modelling offers and eventually shifted to showbiz. She was lauded locally and internationally for her roles in several hit dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Meherposh, Pyarey Afzal, and Saari Bhool Hamari Thi.