Search

Lifestyle

Ayeza Khan stuns in sunny beach photos

Maheen Khawaja 11:02 PM | 17 Jun, 2023
Ayeza Khan stuns in sunny beach photos
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani actor and model Ayeza Khan has been making waves with her recent striking appearance, garnering attention and becoming the talk of the town.

Through her official Instagram account, the talented star of "Chupke Chupke" has been delighting her 12.3 million followers by sharing not only fun-filled pictures but also bold and captivating poses. Ayeza Khan has been providing a glimpse into her life, granting her fans an insider's view.

Recently, the Chupke Chupke star treated her Instagram followers to a delightful sight as she shared her latest beach photos. The actress embraced a playful and chic look, capturing attention with her unique hairstyle and vibrant outfit.

In the captivating snapshots, she sported two space buns and exuded radiant energy in a bright yellow jumpsuit adorned with puffed sleeves, perfectly complementing the sunny backdrop. Adding a charming accessory to complete the ensemble, she donned a sunflower choker.

Her beach photoshoot effortlessly captured the essence of summer, spreading positivity and sunshine through the screen.

"Sippin' lemonades and beachin' the day away! ☀️????????️" captioned Khan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Fans and admirers gushed about her impeccable sense of style in the comment section.

Ayeza first started to take modelling offers and eventually shifted to showbiz. She was lauded locally and internationally for her roles in several hit dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Meherposh, Pyarey Afzal, and Saari Bhool Hamari Thi.

Ayeza Khan rocks chic look in new viral pictures

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Kubra Khan’s colourful birthday celebrations go viral

06:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

WATCH: Atif Aslam's heartfelt tribute to maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

07:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Imran Khan’s secret daughter Tyrian White on her birthday

10:34 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Have Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa joined Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT Season 2?

08:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Inside the intimate pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son

09:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan

07:07 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani tech enthusiast loses laptop, passport at VivaTech event in ...

12:01 AM | 18 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 17, 2023

09:03 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: