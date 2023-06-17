Ayeza Khan stuns in sunny beach photos

Pakistani actor and model Ayeza Khan has been making waves with her recent striking appearance, garnering attention and becoming the talk of the town.
Through her official Instagram account, the talented star of "Chupke Chupke" has been delighting her 12.3 million followers by sharing not only fun-filled pictures but also bold and captivating poses. Ayeza Khan has been providing a glimpse into her life, granting her fans an insider's view.
Recently, the Chupke Chupke star treated her Instagram followers to a delightful sight as she shared her latest beach photos. The actress embraced a playful and chic look, capturing attention with her unique hairstyle and vibrant outfit.
In the captivating snapshots, she sported two space buns and exuded radiant energy in a bright yellow jumpsuit adorned with puffed sleeves, perfectly complementing the sunny backdrop. Adding a charming accessory to complete the ensemble, she donned a sunflower choker.
Her beach photoshoot effortlessly captured the essence of summer, spreading positivity and sunshine through the screen.
"Sippin' lemonades and beachin' the day away! ☀️????????️" captioned Khan.
Fans and admirers gushed about her impeccable sense of style in the comment section.
Ayeza first started to take modelling offers and eventually shifted to showbiz. She was lauded locally and internationally for her roles in several hit dramas including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Chupke Chupke, Meherposh, Pyarey Afzal, and Saari Bhool Hamari Thi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|771.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,565
