Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold prices on 25 February 2025

Gold price per tola price stands at 309,500 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stood at 265,346 on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.
Gold Rates Today 25 Feb 2025
|Gold Type
|Price
|24K (per Tola)
|Rs 309,500
|24K (per 10 Grams)
|Rs 265,346
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold per Tola
|Gold per 10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs 309,500
|Rs 265,346
|Islamabad
|Rs 309,500
|Rs 265,346
|Lahore
|Rs 309,500
|Rs 265,346
|Multan
|Rs 309,500
|Rs 265,346
|Peshawar
|Rs 309,500
|Rs 265,346